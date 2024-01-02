The La Porte ISD Board of Trustees on Jan. 13 marked a momentous occasion with a groundbreaking ceremony held at the site of Bulldog Stadium and Bulldog Development Center. The event, attended by Board members, the superintendent of schools, district administrators, and residents symbolized a significant step forward in the district's commitment to enhancing facilities for students and the community. Former Board member Chris Murdock, who was among the trustees that approved placing the bond proposal on the ballot, also participated in the ceremony.more
Containership Fire Kills Two at Barbours Cut Container Terminal
A fire aboard the Panama-flagged containership docked in the Port of Houston killed two crewmembers and left a third in critical condition with burns. The injured crew member was transported to a hospital via a medical transport helicopter. No other injuries were reported. MORE
LPHS senior Dylan Lewis first CTE Maritime student in the country to earn Coast Guard certifications
La Porte High School senior Maritime student Dylan Lewis, who received a letter jacket for becoming the first CTE Maritime student in the country to earn Coast Guard certifications! La Porte High School senior Dylan Lewis was recognize in December for his commitment and participation in the Maritime Dual Credit Program. MORE
PORT HOUSTON PARTNERS IN MARITIME EDUCATION
Last week, the Port Houston Partners in Maritime Education (PHPME) Executive Advisory Council held a day-long workshop and reviewed the program’s annual performance measures and initiatives. PHPME is an alliance of industry, business, community, and academic stakeholders and local, state, and federal entities to address the need for a MORE
